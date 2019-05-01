Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $413.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $481.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.49 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $1.67 for the day and closed at $181.00

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 22.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 311,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60,423 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,580,000 after acquiring an additional 120,344 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

