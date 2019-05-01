Investors Sell Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) on Strength (ADSW)

Traders sold shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $13.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Advanced Disposal Services had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Advanced Disposal Services traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $32.34

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSW. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 491.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,237,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth about $69,133,000.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

