Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Investar were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Investar by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Investar by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 2,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares in the company, valued at $819,163. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,383 shares of company stock worth $174,635. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

