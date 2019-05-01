Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $191.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

