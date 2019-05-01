Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 575,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $12.68.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.