Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 575,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/invesco-pennsylvania-value-mncpl-incm-tr-vpv-shares-sold-by-dakota-wealth-management.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.