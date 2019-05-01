Intl Fcstone Inc. Raises Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,742,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/intl-fcstone-inc-raises-holdings-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.