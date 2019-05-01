International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 508 ($6.64) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.33 ($9.10).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 540.40 ($7.06) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 727 ($9.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

