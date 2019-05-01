InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) will be issuing its Q1 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. InterDigital Wireless has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDCC opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $85.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

