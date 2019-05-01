Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 429.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $85,113.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,502 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

