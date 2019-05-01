Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) versus ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Device Technology and ChipMOS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Device Technology 0 10 2 0 2.17 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Integrated Device Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integrated Device Technology is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and ChipMOS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Device Technology $842.76 million 7.52 -$12.13 million $1.27 38.57 ChipMOS Technologies $603.80 million 1.04 $36.00 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Device Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Device Technology 11.68% 30.02% 14.31% ChipMOS Technologies 5.91% 6.00% 3.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ChipMOS Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Integrated Device Technology does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats ChipMOS Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions. The Computing, Consumer and Industrial segment provides clock generation and distribution products; programmable timing devices; computing timing solutions; high-performance server memory interfaces; wireless power products; PCI Express products; signal integrity products; power management integrated circuits; video distribution and contribution solutions; sensor signal conditioners; and optical interconnect solutions, as well as sensing products for mobile, automotive, and industrial solutions. The company markets its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through various channels, including direct sales, distributors, electronic manufacturing suppliers, and independent sales representatives. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

