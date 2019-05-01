Insider Selling: Torchmark Co. (TMK) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) VP Michael Shane Henrie sold 4,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $349,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Torchmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $207,250.00.

NYSE:TMK opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

