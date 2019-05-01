Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (STL) CAO Sells 54,528 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 54,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,144,542.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,220,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,414 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,098,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 149,525 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,075,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/insider-selling-sterling-bancorp-stl-cao-sells-54528-shares-of-stock.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.