Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) General Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,479,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 591,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,776,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,651,000 after acquiring an additional 333,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

