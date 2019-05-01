Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AN stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

