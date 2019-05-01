Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CEO Sells 10,989 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $179,010.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANGI opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 68,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

