Insider Buying: Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Richard Solomons acquired 25,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

RTO opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.30 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.31. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.60 ($4.95).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

