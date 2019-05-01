Imperial Capital Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $81.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,914,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,159.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 501,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 461,533 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $20,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $20,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,080 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

