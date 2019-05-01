Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.54

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 108 ($1.41) during midday trading on Wednesday. 67,525 shares of the company were exchanged. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.16 ($1.41).

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

