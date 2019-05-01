Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 49,965.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,417 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.93. 13,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.58.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $969,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,403,090.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $34,733.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,876.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,665,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

