Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $7,443,058.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

