IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.76-4.88 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.76-4.88 EPS.

IDXX stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.06. The stock had a trading volume of 711,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,463. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $317,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/idexx-laboratories-idxx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.