HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $233.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,583 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

