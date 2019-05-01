HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 156,357 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in HP were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 91,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

WARNING: “HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/hp-inc-hpq-shares-sold-by-meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh.html.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.