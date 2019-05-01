Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $166,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2,919.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 130,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 174,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

