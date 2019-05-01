Hologic (HOLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.65 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.41-2.44 EPS.

HOLX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 1,510,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Hologic to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.62.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $200,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

