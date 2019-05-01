Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (SONG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 103.26 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.10 ($1.35).

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Paul Burger bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,996.08).

