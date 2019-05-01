Hilltop (HTH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results benefited from higher revenues, partly offset by an increase in expenses. Driven by the continued rise in demand for loans and higher interest rates, the company’s top line is expected to improve further. Moreover, its inorganic growth efforts are likely to keep supporting profitability. While elevated expenses, pressure on margins (due to liability sensitive balance sheet) and lower mortgage volume are the major near-term concerns, given a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTH. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hilltop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of HTH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 188.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 842.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 253.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

