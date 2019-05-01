Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $623.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3833 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.54%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714 shares of company stock worth $60,318.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 53,057.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.