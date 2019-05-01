Hess Corp. (HES) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,563,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,146,000 after acquiring an additional 319,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,016,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $12,098,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $8,868,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,871,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,914,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

NYSE:HES opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.95. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

