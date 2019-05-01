Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Director Sells $119,424.90 in Stock

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 388,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/heritage-financial-corp-hfwa-director-sells-119424-90-in-stock.html.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.