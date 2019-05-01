Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

SLYV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,566. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

