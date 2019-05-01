Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 789.5% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $386,002.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,409,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,093.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,139 shares of company stock worth $4,461,097. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,091. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

