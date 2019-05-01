Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 15,475 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.3% during the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 138,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $6,317,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.2% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $193.40 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $556.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $138,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $788,373.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,550,885 shares of company stock valued at $272,730,281. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

