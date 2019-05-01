Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Releases Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 3,979,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,275. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $48.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
