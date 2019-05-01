Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Releases Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. 3,979,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,275. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Releases Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/healthcare-services-group-hcsg-releases-earnings-results.html.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.