Head-To-Head Survey: Cass Information Systems (CASS) & Wageworks (WAGE)

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wageworks does not pay a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Wageworks has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wageworks and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wageworks $476.10 million 4.08 $54.39 million $1.38 35.36 Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 4.83 $30.27 million N/A N/A

Wageworks has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Wageworks and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wageworks 6.96% 5.16% 2.00% Cass Information Systems 20.14% 13.27% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wageworks and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wageworks 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wageworks currently has a consensus price target of $52.12, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Wageworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

