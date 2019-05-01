Head-To-Head Review: Genpact (G) and Transatlantic Capital (TACI)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Transatlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.40% 23.24% 9.11% Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genpact and Transatlantic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 6 0 2.75 Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $34.47, indicating a potential downside of 5.04%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Transatlantic Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Genpact pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Transatlantic Capital does not pay a dividend. Genpact pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -3.99, meaning that its share price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Transatlantic Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.00 billion 2.29 $282.02 million $1.60 22.69 Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Transatlantic Capital.

Summary

Genpact beats Transatlantic Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Transatlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

