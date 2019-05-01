Head-To-Head Comparison: Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Learning Tree International (LTRE)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Learning Tree International -3.20% N/A -7.11%

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and Learning Tree International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Learning Tree International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 8.76 $34.21 million N/A N/A Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.07 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Learning Tree International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

