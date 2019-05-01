Head to Head Comparison: American National Insurance (ANAT) and Voya Financial (VOYA)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American National Insurance and Voya Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance 4.78% 4.07% 0.80% Voya Financial 10.28% 8.04% 0.43%

This table compares American National Insurance and Voya Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance $3.33 billion 0.92 $158.99 million N/A N/A Voya Financial $8.51 billion 0.95 $875.00 million $4.04 13.59

Voya Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

American National Insurance has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American National Insurance and Voya Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Voya Financial 1 1 5 0 2.57

Voya Financial has a consensus target price of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Voya Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than American National Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of American National Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Voya Financial pays out 1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Voya Financial beats American National Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels, Internet, and call centers. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

