Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 296 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 439.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

