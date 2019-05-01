Harris (HRS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Harris (NYSE:HRS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72-6.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

HRS stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Harris alerts:

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harris will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.25.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harris (HRS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/harris-hrs-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.