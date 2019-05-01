Harmonic (HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.52 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a P/E ratio of 188.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 732,920 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 122.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,216,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

