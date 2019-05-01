Growers International Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (GRWI)

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Growers International has a market cap of $178,298.00 and $0.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growers International coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growers International has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00088844 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008752 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Growers International can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growers International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growers International using one of the exchanges listed above.

