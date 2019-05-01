Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,791 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerplus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 808,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 8,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

