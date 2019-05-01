Graphite Energy Corp (CNSX:GRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/graphite-energy-gre-hits-new-52-week-high-at-0-37.html.

About Graphite Energy (CNSX:GRE)

Graphite Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property that includes 14 claims covering an area of 738.12 hectares located in the province of Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.