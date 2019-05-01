Granite Construction (GVA) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $44.89 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

