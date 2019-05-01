Google updates misconduct reporting amid Worker discontent

Google states it has upgraded the way it investigates misconduct claims, modifications following thousands of workers walked out in protest, it pledged to make past November.

Two walkout organizers asserted that they confronted retaliation that was Google for assisting to put together that demonstration.

Get alerts:

The company says its changes make it easier for employees to file complaints about sexual misconduct or harassment that is any other. Google’s updated guidelines outline what employees should expect throughout the investigation process.

Organizers called the November walkoutsthat drew participants in offices to protest the handling of sexual misconduct claims and payouts to executives of the company.

Google denies the retaliation claims.