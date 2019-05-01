Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 247,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 933,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd news, insider Kyri Loupis purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $802,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

