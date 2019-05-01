Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) will be issuing its 3/31/2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,524. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.67.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/golden-star-resources-gss-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
