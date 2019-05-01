Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) will be issuing its 3/31/2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,524. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/golden-star-resources-gss-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.