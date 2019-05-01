Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,422 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 243,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,865,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,290,000 after acquiring an additional 105,067 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 332,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.