Germany’s Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank scrap merger talks

Commerzbank and germany’s Deutsche Bank said they were quitting discussions on a merger, saying it would be costly and risky.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in a statement that the combination”would not have produce sufficient benefits to offset the additional execution risks, restructuring costs and capital requirements related to such a large-scale integration.”

The significant German creditors had stated on which a merger would be discussed by them. The country’s finance minister favored the movement, but there was widespread doubt about the virtues of merging two companies that have so far struggled to reform their own companies.

Deutsche Bank made profit last year after three years of deficits and also a wrenching restructuring which has seen it pull from countries where its firm was profitable and also drop thousands of jobs. Commerzbank, which was bailed from the government in 2009, has worked to end down billions in transport loans that were bad. The government owns a stake of more than 15 percent in Commerzbank.

Unions and employee representatives also balked at the merger idea, which could have meant more job cuts.

The government push toward the merger comes by cabinet ministers in support of creating larger companies they think could be able to compete on a global scale.

The merger might have been required to pass muster with banks regulators at the European Central Bank who would be concerned with the bank’s financial solidity than with global ambitions. Andrea Enria, who heads the supervisory division, was quoted March 19 from the Financial Times as saying,”I really don’t particularly enjoy the notion of national champions, of European winners,” while not mentioning any specific bank.

Separately, Deutsche Bank said it expects to report on Friday that its first-quarter net earnings was about 200 million euros ($224.2 million) and net revenue 6.4 billion euros.